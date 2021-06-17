Betty Jane Miller, 55, of Terre Hill, passed away at home on Saturday, June 12, 2021 following a lengthy illness. Born in Pottstown, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Marilyn Myers Miller.
Betty was a graduate of Garden Spot High School and had been employed as the Assistant Manager at the Goodwill Store in East Earl for 18 years. She was a member of the Bowmansville Mennonite Church. Betty enjoyed her cats, writing poetry and journals and cooking and baking. She was well known for the candy and baked goods she made and sold for the holidays.
Surviving is a sister, Anna Frankie of Middleburg, FL; a brother, Raymond Miller and wife Maude of Baldwin, FL; three nieces, Jessica Johnson, Courtney Miller and Brittany Johns; two nephews, Cayden Frankie and Raymond Miller, Jr.; and a great-nephew, Logan Ayers. She was preceded in death by a sister, Cindy Reinholt.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 19, at 11:00 A.M. at the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, 209 E. Main St., Terre Hill, PA with Pastor Tony Witmer officiating. Interment in the Center Union Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com
