Betty Jane Miller (Beautician), 81, of Maytown, passed away at her home in Maytown on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 after a lengthy illness. Born January 23, 1940, in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Reverend William Bernhisel and Elsie Derr Berhhisel. She was married to the late Clarence Miller who preceded her in death on November 8, 2003.
Betty was a local beautician in Maytown for many years. Her family is what mattered to her the most. She was the rock of our family. She had a kind smile and was quick witted with an infectious laugh.
Betty is survived by two children; Glenn Miller, Sr. (Kathy), Elizabethtown; and Kelly Shelton, Maytown. Also, surviving are 3 grandchildren; Glenn Miller, Jr., Elizabethtown; Heather Kreiser (Matt), Manheim; and Kenneth Shelton, Jr. (Nicole), Maytown. She is also survived by 3 great-grandchildren; Adelaide Miller, Taggert Miller, and Colton Kreiser. She is also survived by two sisters, Barbara Miller, Salunga; Etta Rine Smith (Larry), Marysville; and a brother, Bill Bernhisel (Linda), Shermans Dale.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a stillborn son (1964); a great-grandchild, Hunter Matthew Kreiser.
A Funeral Service will be held at Reich's Evangelical Congregational Church, on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Dan Blank officiating. Private interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Columbia. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, April 26, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 29 North Gay Street, Marietta, PA 17547, 717-426-3614.
Contributions in Betty's name may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.
