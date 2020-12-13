Betty Jane Lapinsky

Betty Jane (Flickenger) Lapinsky, 97, of Lancaster, born June 8, 1923 to Mary Louise Gutfleisch, (McCord) and Martin F. Flickinger, died the morning of December 8th, 2020.
Betty Jane was a fourth generation Lancastrian, living most of her life in Lancaster City and East Petersburg. Her wonderful childhood memories of cattle drives through the streets, ice truck deliveries, swimming at Rocky Springs, movie theaters and dress shops along North Queen Street, and dances at the YWCA, brought to life a vibrant downtown history.
She was a proud 1941 graduate of the newly built John Piersol McCaskey high school. She remained an active member of the alumni committee and served as "class historian." She then worked at Armstrong Cork Co. in the payroll department and married Joseph A. Lapinsky in 1948. She retired from Irex Corp. in 1985 to care for her mother, Mary.
Her lifelong interest in fashion prompted a seamstress talent as well as painting and drawing. A remaining love of history kept her reading and interested in historical themed television.
Her daughter, Suzanne L. Lapinsky died Jan. 23, 2020. Her son-in-law Ray Garcia wishes to extend gratitude to the community of friends and neighbors who supported a quality of life for BJ. Special thanks to Lancaster Office of Aging, Meals on Wheels services and volunteers, and all doctors, nurses, and staff of the LGH system, Evergreen Estates, and Conestoga View Nursing Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Meals on Wheels of Lancaster, 1085-B Manheim Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601 or the Lancaster Public Library, 125 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602 would be appreciated.
Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home and Crematory will conduct cremation and burial at the Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
A small gathering of friends will sing a Christmas Carol and say a prayer on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at 1pm at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery, where she is resting in peace now.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com