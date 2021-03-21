Betty Jane (Kohl) Dague, 91, previously of Sinking Spring (Colonial Hills), PA, and more recently of East Petersburg, PA, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at Reading Hospital. Born May 19, 1929, in Reading, PA, Betty was the daughter of the late Leola J. (LeVan) and LeRoy F. Kohl. She was the loving wife of Ronald Henry Dague, Sr., with whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage in August 2020.
In her early years, Betty worked as a sales associate and office assistant at McCrory's 5 & 10 in Reading, PA. She would later work as a sales associate at Sears Roebuck and the manager of the Colonial Hills Bowling Alley Luncheonette.
An active member of her community, Betty volunteered with the Girl Scouts, served as a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts, and volunteered as a Poll Worker in Gouglersville for many years. She was a faithful member of the Wyomissing United Church of Christ, where she supported countless church fundraisers and volunteer efforts. In later years, Betty attended Calvary Church, Lancaster, PA, with her husband, daughter, and granddaughters.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by a son, Ronald H. Dague, Jr. (Kerry Rehkamp); a daughter, Doreen S. Frill (Steve Lewis); two sisters: Joyce L., wife of Charles Hinnershitz and Gloria A. Reinert; and four grandchildren: Ronald H. III, husband of Elizabeth Dague, Brian L., husband of Tracy Dague, Melissa L. (Frill), wife of Michael Esterly, and Amanda B. Frill (Scott Fitzgerald). Also, surviving are five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by a daughter, Peggy Lee Dague, brothers, Kenneth L. Kohl and Sherwood S. Kohl, and a brother-in-law, Howard Reinert.
A funeral service and burial at Forest Hills Memorial Park will be private and at the family's discretion.
To send the family online condolences, please visit www.aumansinc.com.
