Betty "Jane" Kennedy, 80, of Hollidaysburg, passed away at Presbyterian Village on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. She was born in Tyrone on August 4, 1941 to the late Benjamin and LaRue (Williams) Bell.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Ronald Kennedy, Sr. Besides her husband she is survived by her 2 children, Jaylee Ferreri (Michael) of Gilbertsville, PA and Ronald Kennedy, Jr. (Denise) of Manheim, PA; grandchildren, Cameron and Connor Ferreri. She is predeceased by her brothers Charles and Benny. As well as step siblings Nancy and Bob.
Jane graduated from TAHS in 1959, then spent her career first as a teacher assistant at the former Seiler Elementary school in Mount Joy, and then at a dentist office as a receptionist and chairside assistant. She was a member of 1st Presbyterian Church in Hollidaysburg, and formerly a member of the Donegal Presbyterian Church in Mount Joy.
Jane enjoyed traveling the world with her husband as well as her crafts but especially enjoyed shopping and giving gifts to others.
A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In
lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's Association National Capital Area Chapter. 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400. McLean, VA 22102
