Betty Jane Hahn, 89 passed away Friday, June 24, 2022 at Hamilton Arms Center after a brief illness. She was the wife of the late George F. Hahn, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage.
Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Madeline (Nicklaus) Shaub also of Lancaster.
Betty Jane was a 1950 graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School. In addition to being a stay-at-home mom, she was also the secretary/bookkeeper for her husband's self-employed business.
Among her favorite things to do were sew, travel and spend time with family and friends.
She is survived by a son, Steven T. Hahn and his wife Roseanne of Conestoga, PA and a daughter Kathleen S. (Hahn) Paxton and her husband Jeffrey of Lancaster, PA; nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by sons George F. "Abe" Hahn, Jr. and David M. Hahn and her brother, Albert L. Shaub.
A private interment will be held at St. Anthony's Catholic Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer's Association. www.alz.org.
