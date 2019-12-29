Betty Jane Gurtizen, 96, of Washington Boro, passed away December 27, 2019, at Brereton Manor, surrounded by her loving family. Born in West Willow, PA, she was the only child of the late Paul and Barbara (Rhinier) Stehman. Betty Jane was the beloved wife of the late Donald K. Gurtizen who passed away on December 4th, and together they celebrated 71 years of marriage this past June. Betty Jane is survived by three children, Greg Gurtizen, Douglas Gurtizen, and Cynthia Gurtizen, all of Millersville.
Betty Jane was an elementary school teacher in the Penn Manor School District for more than 30 years; 8 of which were in the role of Reading Specialist at Eshleman and Pequea Elementary Schools. She also served as a long-term substitute at the Laboratory School at Millersville University. An active member of the community, she generously volunteered her time with the Sight Seeing Club, Meals on Wheels, tutoring for SAGA-Sr. Citizen Assistance, March of Dimes, United Way, American Heart Assoc., and the American Lung Assoc. She was a founder and lifelong member of the Millersville Woman's Club, a member of the United Methodist Women at First Methodist Church of Millersville, and the Millersville branch of United Auxiliaries to Lancaster General Hospital. Along with her husband, Betty Jane was also a longstanding golfing member of Conestoga Country Club.
The family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Brereton Manor and Caring Hospice for the loving care given to Betty Jane while she was a resident at Brereton Manor.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service for both Donald and Betty Jane, which will be held at 1:00 PM on January 5, 2020, at Brereton Manor, 3028 Anchor Road, Washington Boro, PA 17582. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty Jane‘s memory may be made to TLC Homeless/Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
