Betty Jane (Fritz) Hoehn of Masonic Village, Elizabethtown, was received into Heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Friday, March 25, 2022. Born December 1, 1939 in Audenreid, PA, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Mary Fritz. Betty was the loving wife of Albert J. Hoehn of Masonic Village.
Betty worked for and retired from US Steel after more than 25 years. She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elizabethtown. Over their 46 years of marriage, she and her husband Al sang in their church choirs when living in CT, MN, FL & PA. Betty and Al enjoyed traveling, entertaining and spending time with family.
Betty is survived by a step-daughter Debbie, wife of Don Denearing of Bridgeville, DE; two step-granddaughters, Diana, wife of Gene Green of Bridgeville, DE and Dale, wife of DJ Jones, Sinking Spring, PA; and their two daughters, Darcie and Dale Jones. Betty is also survived by five nieces, three nephews, six great-nieces, nine great-nephews, one great-great niece and three great-great nephews.
She was predeceased by sisters, Shirley Fritz and Janet (Fritz) Sherinski, and a brother, Edwin Fritz.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial service on Friday, April 22, 2022 at Christ Lutheran Church, 125 East High Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in the Memorial Garden at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.