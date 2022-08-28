Betty Jane Dommel, 87, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. Born in New Providence, PA, she was the daughter of the late Myrtle (Frank) and Charles W. Morrison.
She worked for R.C.A. and retired after 41 years as a factory worker. Betty was a Union Steward while at R.C.A. She was a very loving and generous person. Betty was a member of New Life Church and was active in the church. Betty will be dearly missed by her family and friends.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Linda Fichtner (Timothy); her son, Paul Dommel (Jeanne); and her grandson, David Ament.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Dommel; and her daughter, Debra Spradlin.
A Funeral Service will be held at New Life Church, 1991 Old Philadelphia Pike, Lancaster, PA 17602, on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Friends are welcome to greet the family at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow the service at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Road, Lancaster, PA 17603.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to New Life Church.
Please visit Betty's Memorial Page at