Betty Jane Ciccarelli

Betty J. Ciccarelli, 86, of Strasburg, passed away Tuesday, July 25, 2023 after a long battle with dementia. Born in Bradford, PA she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Bertha (Elrod) Tanesky. She was the loving wife of Robert F. Ciccarelli with whom she shared over 65 years of marriage.
She worked as a sales associate for Carter's Childrenswear before retiring.
Betty loved her family especially her grandchildren & great-grandchildren and was an Extraordinary Minister at St. Anne's Catholic Church. She also enjoyed baking, cooking, sewing, gardening, loved walks and chocolate.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her four daughters: Christine wife of Tim Bachman of Lancaster, Kimberly A., wife of John Gessner of St. Leonard, MD, Lisa M. Ciccarelli of Strasburg and Lynne A. Collins of Denver, PA. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Andrew, Ethan, Nathan, Brandon, Johnny and four great-grandchildren: Everett, Lincoln, Madelyn, and Charlotte.
A Prayer Service will be held at 6 PM on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at Bachman Snyder Funeral Home, 7 S. Decatur St., Strasburg, PA 17579. Interment will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends will be received from 5-6 PM at the funeral home on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty's memory may be made to Alzheimer's Association, Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17112. To send an online condolence, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com