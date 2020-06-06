Betty Jane Booth, 75, of Quarryville, beloved wife, mother and "Mimi" went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her home. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Vance and Naomi (Gore) Richardson. She was the loving wife of Steven M. Booth for over 56 years.
Betty was a 1963 graduate of Solanco High School. She then worked as a beautician for several years. Betty was an active member of Calvary Independent Baptist Church and had volunteered at New Hope Community Closet. She enjoyed flower gardening, baking cookies, spending time with her grandchildren and taking family trips to the beach in Avalon, New Jersey.
In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by her children, Mark Steven Booth of Quarryville and Kimberly Michelle Booth-Ashley of New Providence. Also surviving are grandchildren, Kaitlyn "Katie", wife of Eric McMahon, Dylan Michael Ashley, and Kelsey Elizabeth Harnish; three siblings: Evelyn, wife of Kenneth Probst, Frank "Sonny", husband of Suzanne Richardson and Karen Gallagher and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy Eckman and Wanda "Boopie" Egolf.
Betty's Funeral Service is private, but will be live-streamed at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 via calvaryindependent.org/live or on YouTube by searching for Calvary Independent Baptist Church-Quarryville. There will be a viewing at Calvary Independent Baptist Church, 1225 Robert Fulton Hwy., Quarryville, PA on Tuesday morning from 9:30-11:00 AM Instructions will be given upon arrival at the church in order to keep with social distancing recommendations. Interment will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Arrangements entrusted to Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. Online guestbook and a link to the service can be found at:
