Betty Jane Bollinger, 88, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday, September 26, 2019, in the care of her family with her sweet canine companion, Dixie, at her side.
Born in Columbia on October 13, 1930, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Sarah (Waltimyer) Bish.
Betty enjoyed her work and the friendships she made at RCA for 43 years as a tube-tester, beginning in 1952. She was a long-time member of the Hempfield United Methodist Church.
She enjoyed summers of friendship and fun at the Landisville Pool. Management and staff there were always friendly and accommodating.
Mom could be counted on to bring the fun, be a comfort, cause contagious laughter and think the best of everyone. She found joy and humor in every day.
Betty is survived by two sisters; Dorothy Reinoehl of Maytown and Darlene Freeman, wife of Tom, of Mountville. Her memory is cherished by her children; Susan Devenburgh of Landisville, Richard, husband of Susan (Perry), of Manheim, Rodney of Maytown and Randy of Lancaster, her grandchildren; Zachary Devenburgh of Landisville, Alex Devenburgh, husband of Karen (Parker) of Lancaster, Ross Bollinger, husband of Rachel (Miller) of Lancaster, Lindsay Bollinger of Lancaster, Hayley Bollinger of Maytown, and her great-grandson; Reegan Bollinger of Lancaster.
Betty thought the world of her son-in-law, Charles Devenburgh who preceded her in death in 2012.
To the nurses and staff of Hospice and Community Care, we, the family, thank you so much.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the charity of your choice in Betty's memory.
There will be a private service for the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097