Betty Jane Benner, 81, of Willow Street, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 9, 2020.
She was the wife of the late Sheridan P. Benner who died in 1976. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Edward J. Phelan and Kathryn Kilheffer Phelan King. She was the step daughter of the late Sam King, Sr.
Betty had worked for Warner Lambert in Lititz for many years. She was a member of the Worship Center. Her interests included puzzle books and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are three children, Doug of Elizabethtown, Tom of Willow Street, and Karen of Willow Street; 12 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Sam, Jr. husband of Adelle King of Lancaster.
Services and interment in Conestoga Memorial Park will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Betty Jane's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.