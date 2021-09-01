Betty Jane Bell, 91, formerly of Mount Joy, passed away on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born on October 24, 1929 in Mount Joy, Betty was the daughter of the late Roy C. and Flora E. (Lutz) Ament. Betty was the wife of the late Ray R. Bell who passed away July 9, 1992.
Betty was a graduate of the former Mount Joy High School class of 1947. She worked in a medical records for 26 years at the Elizabethtown Crippled Children's Hospital retiring in 1991. Betty was a 67 year member of Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren. An avid reader, Betty also enjoyed knitting, counted cross stitch, and traveling. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters and great-grandsons.
Betty is survived by two granddaughters, Kristen Siler, wife of William of Mount Joy and Melinda Bell of Lancaster; a daughter-in-law, Kay A. Bell of Mount Joy; and two great-grandsons, Ryan and Benjamin Siler.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gary R. Bell, and a brother, Paul M. Ament.
A funeral service honoring Betty's life will be held at the Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy, PA on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 2 PM. Family and friends will be received at the Wallick-O'Connor House (Same address as the funeral home. Please use the funeral home parking lot) for light refreshments before the service from 1 PM to 2 PM. Interment will follow the service at Mount Joy Cemetery. Masks are requested for services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elizabethtown Church of the Brethren, 777 S. Mt. Joy St., Elizabethtown, PA 17022. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com