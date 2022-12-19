Betty Jane Beiler of Morgantown went to be with Jesus at the age of 80. She died Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Penn State St. Joseph's Medical Center, Reading. Born in New Holland, she was the daughter of the late Amos and A. Grace (Esbenshade) Reiff. She is survived by her loving husband, Vernon Beiler, of 62 years. During their years of marriage, they were rarely seen apart.
Betty and Vernon met and fell in love in 1957 and were married three years later. Betty loved taking care of her family. She found joy in raising her children on the family farm. Although farm life was not always easy, working as a family unit made it enjoyable. She commented, "The best part of living on the farm was that Vernon was always there." She was happiest when surrounded by her family.
Betty was known for taking time to plan memorable family vacations and regular Sunday night games with life-long friends. She was an excellent cook and was always ready to welcome guests into her home for food and fellowship. She was a pillar of her church community, Grace and Truth Fellowship. She was a Godly woman who held firm to her convictions and faith.
Betty had a gift for organization and bookkeeping. She used this skill in managing the farm records, the Morgantown Airport, Ox Bow View and eventually working at the Morgantown Pharmacy.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children: Kevin (Pearl Stoltzfus) Beiler, Morgantown, Lynette (Rich) Garber, Kennett Square, Lurleen (Chance) Worthington, Doylestown, Brent Beiler, Selinsgrove, 10 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and four siblings: Titus (Miriam) Reiff, Charles (Brenda) Reiff, Amos Reiff, Jr. (preceded in death by Rose), and Darlene (Jesse) Weaver.
She was also preceded in death by an infant daughter, Laurlyn Faye Beiler.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Conestoga Mennonite Church, 2779 Main St., Morgantown, with Pastor Lance Eisele officiating. Interment will follow in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Wednesday from 6 8 p. m. and Thursday from 10 11 a.m. If desired, memorials may be sent to Grace & Truth Fellowship, 201 Walnut St., Morgantown, PA 19543. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.
