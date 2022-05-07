Betty Jane "B.J." Lefever Musser, 89 of Calvary Homes Lancaster, formerly of Strasburg, went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, May 5, 2022. She was one of 14 children, the youngest daughter of the late Roy R. and Naomi (Gochenauer) Lefever, and the wife of the late James A. Musser for 66 years until his death in May 2020. B.J. went to Winter Hill School from 1st to 8th grade then to Quarryville High School (Solanco) until district boundary lines changed and she changed to West Lampeter High School (Lampeter-Strasburg) for her senior year. She was in the National Honor Society and received the girls Athletic Award. She went on to LGH School of Nursing where she fulfilled her lifelong dream of becoming a nurse. She graduated with her R.N. degree in the Nursing Class of 1952. She worked in a Doctor's Office, Lancaster, and then for LGH, switching to part-time employment when starting her family. Later she worked 17 years as a nurse relief supervisor at Quarryville Presbyterian Home.
She was an active member of Calvary Monument Bible Church, Paradise, since 1958. She volunteered as a Sunday school teacher, nursery and library worker, choir and Ladies Missionary fellowship member and served in many different capacities through the years. She loved "God's spoken Word", the Bible and had many passages memorized. She also guided a neighborhood Bible study and enjoyed time with her neighbors. She loved to cook (She was famous for her apple pies!) and enjoyed hosting meals for family, friends, and missionaries home on furlough. She was a real prayer warrior and was always very interested in people and praying for them.
B.J. had a great sense of humor and could relay and remember many stories and jokes. She loved to read, especially biographies, but she would read just about anything, including the World Book encyclopedia. She enjoyed poetry and she also wrote poems for her siblings on special birthdays. She also enjoyed going to the ocean, musicals, good music, jigsaw and crossword puzzles, playing board games like RACK-O, Yahtzee, Parcheesi, and Uno. She knitted argyle socks for Jim and sent them to him while he served in the Army. In her younger days, she played hockey and basketball. Later she joined a bowling league and took walks to stay active, even walking well into her 80s.
B.J. loved her family and is survived by 2 daughters: Beth (Marlin) Stoltzfus of Strasburg, Beverly (Todd) Meredith of MI, 1 grandson David R. Stoltzfus of Strasburg, 2 granddaughters: Christi Ann (Mike) Swierenga of TX, Heidi Jo Meredith of SC, a great-grandson Asher Swierenga, 1 remaining sibling, her sister Charlotte Keperling of Lititz, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be held at Calvary Monument Bible Church, 1660 Mine Road, Paradise, on Saturday, May 21st at 11 a.m. with a time to greet the family following the service. A private interment will take place prior to the service in the adjoining church cemetery. shiveryfuneralhome.com
