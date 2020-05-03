Betty J. Wise, 95, of Lancaster entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2020 at Elizabethtown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Born September 10, 1924, she was the daughter of the late George Rittenhouse and Elva Shenk.
Surviving are her children, Sharleen Dunn of Lancaster, Randy Wise and his wife Pearl of Wrightsville, Cynthia Wise of Lancaster, Jeffrey Wise and his wife Michelle of Lancaster, and Thomas Wise of Lancaster; 5 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Roxanne Galeschewski of Lancaster. Betty was predeceased by her sisters Georgette Rhinier and Nancy Urban, and her brother Charles Rittenhouse. Betty was also survived by a special adopted daughter, Tamara Mussmon.
Betty retried in 1986 from JL Clark, Lancaster after 26 years of service. She was currently in fellowship with Grace Community Church of Willow Street.
Due to Covid-19, services will be private at the convenience of the family.
