Betty J. Snavely, 92, of Manheim, PA, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, April 18, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community. Born in Rapho Twp., she was the daughter of the late David S. and Katie D. Gibble Shenk. She was the wife of Elvin G. Snavely for 69 years on July 29.
Betty was a longtime member of Ruhl's United Methodist Church where she helped in the church kitchen and served in many quiet ways. She was employed for many years by various clothing factories in the area, mostly pressing and folding clothing prior to shipment. In her teen years, she was a nanny for her neighbor children. Later, she provided childcare in her home and cleaned homes for other families.
In addition to crocheting, Betty was an avid quilter. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were grateful beneficiaries of her beautiful work.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by four children, Dolores E. "Dolly", wife of Dennis J. "Denny" Bowerman, Douglas R., husband of Deborah Hoffer Snavely, and Dennis J., husband of Beverly A. Nauman Snavely, all of Manheim, and Debbie J., wife of Larry Horst, of Denver, PA; 13 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Matthew Bowerman and Lindsey Horst; and four brothers, Jay, Howard, David, and Clayton Shenk, and a sister, Dorothy Sauder.
Services are private. If desired, contributions may be made to Ruhl's United Methodist Church, 4810 Elizabethtown Road, Manheim, PA 17545.
