Betty J. Shelly, 92, of Brethren Village, formerly of Manheim, entered heaven's glory on Sunday afternoon, February 19, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital following a brief illness. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul E. and Martha Hollinger Webber. She was the wife of the late J. Harlan Shelly who died in 2006 after 56 years of marriage.
A homemaker, Betty was a 1948 graduate of Manheim High School. Following high school graduation, she attended Lebanon Valley College where she majored in music. She was an active member of Chiques Church in Manheim where she sang in the adult choir, served as organist for 30 years, and served the church in various other ways over the years. She was employed as the office manager of the former Webber Electric and also taught private piano lessons.
She was a member and past president of Brethren Village Auxiliary. She enjoyed golfing and belonged to the Ladies Golf League at Tree Top Golf Course for many years.
She is survived by three children, Kay N., wife of Wilbur M. Slothour, of Aspers, T. Michael, husband of Sharon K. Hess Shelly, of Manheim, and Lu Ann, wife of Michael L. Wise, of Manheim; eight grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 AM at the Chapel at Brethren Village, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Interment will be in Chiques Cemetery followed by a luncheon. The family will receive guests on Monday morning at Brethren Village from 9:00 AM until the time of the service. If desired, contributions may be made in her memory to Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund. To express a condolence with the family or to watch a livestream of the service, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
