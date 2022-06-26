Betty J. Savitz, 77, of Manheim, died peacefully surrounded by family on June 9, 2022, at Pleasant View Communities. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Paul R. and Ethel M. Everhart Funk. Betty was the loving wife of Burt L. Savitz, and they would have observed their 45th wedding anniversary on June 17th of this year. For over 25 years Betty worked as an executive secretary for Sears Credit Corporation, Harrisburg. She continued her employment working for the Manheim Township Parks & Recreation Department as their Facilities Secretary for 14 years, retiring in 2007. She was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Manheim, served on the church Consistory and along with her husband, was the financial secretary for many years. Betty and her husband Burt had a lifelong passion for history. They were faithful members of the Manheim Historical Society, serving on various board positions and donating many hours to preserving Manheim History. Until recently, she was instrumental in developing each issue of the "Manheim Area Memories" publication for the Historical Society. This year the Manheim Historical Society presented Burt and Betty with the "Red Rose Award" for volunteering for the historical society for over 30 years. Betty's interests included horses and horse riding early in life, raising and loving ownership of dogs throughout her life, traveling, reading, especially with interest in the Civil War Era, flower gardening with keen emphasis on her beloved roses, and spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Burt, is a stepson, Christopher L. husband of Tracy Savitz of Lancaster, a granddaughter, Lauryn Savitz of Lancaster, and two brothers: John E. husband of Shirlene Funk of Pequea, and Alan L. husband of Mary Ellen Funk of Ephrata. Preceding her in death are two brothers: Dwayne E. Funk and Paul R. Funk, Jr.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's memorial service at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 50 North Main Street, Manheim, on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM. Friends may visit with the family at the church on Saturday morning from 10:30 AM until the time of the service. Interment will be in the adjoining church memorial garden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Betty's memory to: St. Paul's United Church of Christ Endowment Fund, P. O. Box 129, Manheim, PA 17545, or Manheim Historical Society Endowment Fund, P.O. Box 396, Manheim, PA 17545. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com