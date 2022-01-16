Betty J. Ruhl, 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Ammon and Adda Romig Rambler. She was the loving wife of Hager E. Ruhl for 53 years before his death in 2001.
Betty and Hager traveled the world and loved camping all around the United States. As young married couples, Betty and her best friends, Phyl and Dot, would gather for pork and sauerkraut on New Years’ Day. This tradition continued for approximately 60 years, continuing even after the death of their spouses.
A homemaker. Betty was a 1945 graduate of the former Manheim High School. She was a member of the East Petersburg and Lancaster Hiking clubs and the former Manheim Women’s Bowling League. Betty was a seamstress and enjoyed crafts and bike riding. She loved animals, especially cats.
She was preceded in death by her twin brother Lester F. Rambler of Manheim, PA. Surviving is a daughter, Becky R., wife of Gary Penn of Athens, TX.; three sons, Joe A., husband of Jean Ruhl of Phoenix, AZ., Curt R., husband of Sandy Ruhl of Denver, PA., and Scott R., husband of Merrianne Ruhl of Lancaster, PA.; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA. 17110 or the National Wildlife Federation, P.O. Box 1583, Merrifield, VA. 22116. To send the family on-line condolences, please visit: www.buchfuneral.com.