Betty J. Roschel, 86, of Lancaster, PA, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Harry K. and Ada Yake Gebhard. She was the wife of the late Howard P. Roschel who passed away in 2005.
Betty had worked at R.R. Donnelly for over 20 years as an examiner. She also had worked as a nurse's aide at Hamilton Arms for several years.
She was a loving mom, showing an unconditional love for her sons, her "four boys". She was known to have a smile for everyone and everyone called her "Mom". Betty just enjoyed being around other people.
She is survived by "her four boys": Frank R. married to Ruth Ann, Steven R. married to Deborah, and Anthony F. Roschel, all of Lancaster, and Jeffrey C, married to Mary of Lititz; her nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and her three siblings, all of Lancaster: Jim Gebhard, Joanne Witmer, and Dolly Brooks. She was preceded in death by her six brothers and four sisters.
A Celebration of Betty's Life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Betty's memory to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
