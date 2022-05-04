Betty J. Roeting, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Emerald Rehabilitation and Health Center, Elizabethtown. Born Saturday, March 9, 1935 in Lebanon, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Ada Heisey. She was married to Charles J. Roeting, Sr. who passed away in August of 1987.
Betty had been employed by Hesteco Dress Factory and was retired from the laundry department at Masonic Village. She was an accomplished seamstress and loved to sew, cook and spend time with her family. Betty and her husband enjoyed going to fairs and listening to country music, and she was a big Conway Twitty fan.
Surviving are two sons: Charles J. Roeting, Jr. and wife Karen of Harrisburg and Ronald C. Roeting and wife Teri of Alabama; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Betty was predeceased by a son Barry Roeting and 14 siblings.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 10th at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 4855 Londonderry Road, Harrisburg, PA 17109 at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's memory to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements entrusted to Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Elizabethtown.