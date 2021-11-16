Betty J. Rathman, 84, of Paradise passed away November 14, 2021 at Maple Farm in Akron. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of Daniel and Elizabeth (Laukhuff) Rutter, sister of Robert Rutter (Gladys) and the wife of the late Paul Eugene Rathman who passed away in 1986.
Betty was a graduate of Upper Leacock High School, Class of 1954. She worked as a keypunch operator at New Holland Machine Company before working as a floral designer at Shreiner’s Flowers and then Royer’s Flowers before retiring.
She enjoyed traveling, collecting Santa’s and teddy bears along with gardening and doing puzzles.
She is survived by her son, Curt Rathman (Jennifer), step children: Randy Rathman (Tina), Ray Rathman (Aimee Blochberger), and daughter Vicki Hoover (Kere). Seven grandchildren: Shawn Rathman (Holli), Seth Rathman (Jessica), Darren Hoover (Rachael), Matt Hoover (Shelley), Kara Davis (Bryce), Katie Sukanick (Kyle) and Wesley Rathman. Ten great-grandchildren. Nephew, Michael Rutter and niece, Dawn Heck (Mark).
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Riverview Cemetery, Lancaster, PA.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
