Betty J. (Porter) McGallicher, 93, of Ephrata, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020, at Ephrata Manor. She was born in Lancaster to the late Margie (Porter) Schaal and was the wife of the late Earl R. Mohler who passed away in 1969 and the late Robert McGallicher who passed away in 1993.
During her working years she was a sales clerk at the former Vertie's Clothing Store.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Sandra L., wife of J. Scott Whitmeyer of Ephrata; a son, Gary E. Mohler of Monroe, TN; two grandsons, Kyle M. and Chad M. Whitmeyer; a great-grandson, Ian M. Whitmeyer; 6 step grandchildren and several step great-grandchildren.In addition to her mother and husbands, she is preceded in death by a step grandchild.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, January 5, 2021, from 10 to 11 AM, at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by a graveside service at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery. COVID guidelines will be followed.
Memorial contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Rd., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »