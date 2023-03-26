Betty J. Pleger, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on March 24, 2023. She was born August 14, 1938 in Lancaster to the late Wayne H. Gerber, Sr., and Dorothy (Smith) Gerber. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne H. Gerber, Jr. 4/30/2012. Harold R. Pleger, Sr. has been the love of her life for 66 years of marriage.
Betty worked as a laborer for 20 years at K-D Tools where she had worked in the packing and shipping department, retiring in 2000. She loved spending time with her family and playing Bingo. She was a long-time member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Willow Street, PA.
Betty is survived by her children, Harold R. Pleger, Jr. (Marjorie) of Lancaster, Mark W. Pleger (Idalia) of Lancaster and Donna J. Sourbeer (Richard) of Lancaster. Grandchildren, Renae Newcomb (Sean), Michael Pleger (Carrie), Luis Luna, Kelly Harman (Jeffrey), Daniel Sourbeer and Randall Sourbeer (Mallory). Great Grandchildren, Hailey, Mackenzie, David, Liam, Xavier, LJ, James, and Mila.
Betty's family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at Caring Hospice of Lancaster for the exceptional love and care they provided for her.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, March 30, 2023 at Charles F. Snyder III Funeral Home & Crematory, 2421 Willow Street Pike, Willow Street. Hours of visitation are from 10AM to 11AM, service starts at 11AM, with interment at Conestoga Memorial Park, 95 2nd Lock Rd., Lancaster. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
