Betty J. O'Connell, 96, of Manheim passed away peacefully on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Pleasant View Retirement Community, Manheim. Born in Brownstown, she was the daughter of the late James and Eva Haldeman Weachter. She was the wife of the late Patrick F. O'Connell who died in 1997. Betty retired in 1987 from the former John Cope Food Products, Rheems where she worked for 28 years as office manager and bookkeeper. In her earlier years, she worked as a bookkeeper for the former Rettew's Dept. Store for 13 years and the former Raymark Industries for 3 years. She was a 1943 graduate of Manheim High School. Betty was an active and faithful member of St. Richard Catholic Church, Manheim where she was involved with the former Women's Club, music department, Bereavement Committee and widows' support group. She was also a member of the Manheim Historical Society and Manheim VFW Post 5956 Ladies Auxiliary. Betty and her late husband volunteered for Meals on Wheels and the Nearly-Nu Shop, Manheim for 9 years. Her interests included reading, traveling with her husband in all 50 States, most European Countries and many of the Islands.
Having no children of her own, she and her husband had a very special relationship with the many nieces and nephews on both sides of their families. Betty also had a dear and faithful friend, Barbara Lacek and her children: Tommy, Joe and Rachel, who called her Grandma Betty. The most important legacy Betty left behind was being a faithful prayer warrior. She prayed endlessly for her family and friends.
Surviving are three brothers: Richard Weachter of Biloxi, Mississippi, Robert husband of Mary Alice Weachter of Manassas, Virginia and Kenneth husband of Roberta Weachter of Lebanon, and many nieces and nephews on both sides of her family. She was preceded in death by three siblings: William Weachter, Mae Sloan and infant sister, Violet Marie Weachter.
Per Betty's request, there will be no viewing or funeral service. Interment in Manheim Fairview Cemetery will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send contributions in Betty's memory to Hospice for All Seasons, 280 South Hill Drive, Grantville, PA 17028. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com