Betty J. Nixdorf, 91, of Lititz, died on April 12, 2022, at home. Born on November 16, 1930, in Lancaster, PA. She was the daughter of the late William Miller and Mary Elizabeth Bailey Miller. She was married to her late husband, John R. Nixdorf, Sr for 69 years.
Betty attended Manheim Township School in Lancaster. She was a homemaker for their two children and remained actively involved in all of their lives and of her extended family and friends, throughout her life. She grew to know the Lord in her later years, with the help of her daughter.
Betty loved Bowling, playing golf with her family, knitting, crocheting blankets for babies. In her younger years, she was a buyer at Grants in Lancaster and cooked for Ziegler's Cafe in her spare time. Betty's homemade pies, apple dumplings, Christmas cookies and chicken pot pie dishes were revered by family and friends.
She enjoyed attending her grand and great-grandchildren's sporting events whenever possible and always loved giving advice when the games were over. Nana, as they called her could spend hours entertaining them and she always knew what they loved to eat and made sure those items were in plentiful supply whenever they would be around.
She loved music and often attended events down the shore in her earlier years. She shared that love at home with her son, Nick. He would always make sure she had enough music readily available and kept her informed of any upcoming events that he knew she would love.
Betty had a wonderful sense of humor and chose to see the good in all people. She brought light into any darkness, was strong of heart and always thought of others before herself. Her door was always open to others and she was a good cook. She was a blessing to all who knew and loved her, and she will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
Surviving are a daughter, Susan A. Kunkle (William) of Lititz, and a son, John R. Nixdorf, Jr (Donna) of Lancaster; grandsons, Todd Nixdorf, Pennsylvania, and Christian Randisi (Karen) of Arlington, VA; step-grandson, Dominic Kunkle (Megan) of Reinholds; step-granddaughter, Lacey Massar (Mike) of Lebanon; great-grandchildren, Brianna Bradford, Brandon Nixdorf, J.J. Randisi, Alex Randisi, and twin girls Kate & Erin Randisi; and step-great-grandchildren, Reilly Kunkle, Braydon Kunkle and Kinsley Massar.
Betty was preceded in death by her brother William Miller of Lancaster.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
A special thank you to the Campassus Hospice Care of Lancaster, especially their nursing staff and Sam for their comfort and nurturing care of our mother, Betty.
If you prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Betty's name to Campassus Hospice Care, 2101 Oregon Pike #301, Lancaster, PA 17601, or Visiting Angels Medi Quest, 1840 E. Market Street, York, PA 17402.
