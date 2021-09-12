Betty J. Myers, 93, of Mount Joy, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Maytown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas David and Rosetta (Bolen) Wilkinson. Betty was the wife of the late John I. Myers who passed away in 1975.
Betty was a graduate of East Donegal High School, class of 1946. She retired from the former AMP, Inc. Betty was a lifelong avid Philadelphia Flyers fan.
Betty is survived by two children, Cynthia Myers of Mount Joy and Craig L. Myers of Landisville; two grandchildren, Craig M. Myers of Mount Joy and Crystal E. Moore of Columbia; a great-granddaughter, Eleanor R. Nikolaus; a brother, Merle Wilkinson; and a sister, Shirley Roberts. She was preceded in death by eight siblings.
Services will be private.
