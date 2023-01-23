Betty J. Murphy, 95, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Winfield B. and Pearl M. (Todd) Hogg.
Betty was a graduate of the former Quarryville High School. She spent many years working as the cafeteria manager at Quarryville Elementary School. She had been a member of Memorial United Methodist Church in Quarryville and the White Shrine of Jerusalem. Betty enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking, taking bus trips and going to shows at the American Music Theatre.
Betty is survived by 2 sons: Robert W., husband of Debra Murphy of New Providence; and Jeffrey L. Murphy of Quarryville; a granddaughter Nicole K. Cisney and 3 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Brandon S. Murphy and a brother, Robert W. Hogg.
Betty's funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc., 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Blake Deibler officiating. There will be a viewing from 10-11 a.m. Interment will follow the service in the Union Cemetery, Kirkwood.
Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
