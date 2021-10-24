Betty J. (Miller) Humphreville, 92, formerly of New Holland, passed away on October 20, 2021, as a resident of Ephrata Manor. Born in Leola, she was the daughter of the late William M. and Verna M. (Graybill) Miller. She was the loving wife of the late John H. “Jack” Humphreville, until the time of his passing on March 2, 2009.
Betty was a member of Zeltenreichs United Church of Christ, where she was a custodian, a member of the Auxiliary for Liberty Fire Company, she participated in Federation of Bible classes in Lancaster, enjoyed playing cards and bingo and completing puzzles. She was employed by Sperry New Holland in the sales department for thirty-four years until her retirement in 1985.
Betty is survived by a brother; William husband of Ruth Miller of Martindale, a sister; Nancy wife of Gilbert Hartranft of New Holland and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Ephrata Manor and their staff for their wonderful care.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Zeltenreich Cemetery, 752 Hollander Road, New Holland PA 17557.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Benevolent Fund of Ephrata Manor, 30 N. 31st Street, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
