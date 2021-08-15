Betty J. McCarty, 91, formerly of Ephrata, a resident of Brethren Village, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021.
She was the wife of the late Robert McCarty who died in 2020. Born in Leacock Twp., she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Edna Cooper Griffith.
Betty was a graduate of Ephrata High School Class of 1947. She had worked as a secretary at Weits Gift Shop in Ephrata for over 20 years. She was a member of Salem Bible Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher. Betty enjoyed reading and doing search-a-word puzzles.
She is the last of her family and is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Elmer and Ronald Griffith and by sisters, Fay Levy and Shirley John.
The family would like to thank Hospice and Community Care for the excellent care they provided to Betty.
Services and interment in the Voganville Cemetery will be private and held at the convenience of the family. To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.Groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Groff High Funeral Home, New Holland, PA.
