Betty J. Markley, 92, formerly of Elizabethtown, passed away on Monday, June 28, 2021. She graduated in 1945 from Elizabethtown High School and was a cheerleader for four years.
Betty was employed with AMP, Inc. for 24 years and retired in 1960. Betty was married to William F. Markley for 32 years, until his death in 1971.
Betty will be missed by three daughters, Kay Chaby, married to Jeffrey, Beth Coulson, married to Bruce, and Tracy Clair, married to Kevin; five grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.
Betty grew up in Elizabethtown and attended Saint Paul's United Methodist Church. She was a member for 70 years. Betty enjoyed bus trips, traveling and helping others. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17604. To send an online condolence, please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com