Betty J. Main, 92, of Manor Township, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. She was the wife of Howard S. Main, with whom she celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on December 31, 2022. She was born in Manor Township, daughter of the late Earl M. and Della B. Hess Barley, having been the oldest of nine children.
Betty was a graduate of Millersville Manor High School, Class of 1949. She was a purchasing agent/secretary for Penn Boiler for 14 years before her retirement. Betty was a member of Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday School and was a soloist in the choir. She was active at Central Manor Camp Meeting, took courses at Lancaster Bible College and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, crabbing at Avalon Beach and Indian River and going to the cabin in Potter County.
Betty was a member of Manor FFA, National FFA and a life member of the Pennsylvania FFA and she was also active in West Lampeter Community Fair. Betty enjoyed her family and her grandson loved her baked corn.
Surviving in addition to her husband, one daughter: Stephanie M. (Douglas N.) Paradies, York. One son: Howard S. (Stacy H.) Main, Holtwood. Two grandchildren: Samuel and Elizabeth Main. Four brothers: James Barley, John M. (Jackie) Barley, Earl M. (Blanche) Barley and Henry F. (Marsha) Barley. Three sisters: Alice Brady, Ruth Swisher and Emma M. (Ronald) Bitts. She was preceded in death by one sister: Mary Ellen Hank.
The Funeral Service will be held at the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Mountville on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. Interment in Greenfield Cemetery. Friends may call on Sunday from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. and on Monday from 9:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: the American Heart Association or Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development.