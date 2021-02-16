Betty J. Kreiner, 89, of Ephrata, PA, formerly of Manheim, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday morning, February 14, 2021 at Ephrata Manor in Ephrata. Born in Manheim, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Mabel Bailey Heagy. She was the wife of the late J. Kenneth Kreiner who died in 2003.
A homemaker, Betty loved the Lord and was a member of Calvary Church in Lancaster where she served as a greeter and was active with the ABF Fellowship. She was dedicated to praying for her family and others. From the time she was in her teen years, Betty enjoyed driving. During a period in her lifetime, she delivered Now magazines throughout Lancaster County.
She is the last of her immediate family. She was preceded in death by four brothers, Ted, Robert, Clarence, and John Heagy. Betty is survived by her longtime and dear friends, Shirley, wife of the late Les Brumbach, of Lancaster, and their two children, Marcia, wife of Jeff Fuhrman, and parents of DJ, Rachel, and Emily, of Mount Joy, and Marc Brumbach of Georgia.
Services are private. Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions may be made to the general fund of Calvary Church, 1051 Landis Valley Road, Lancaster, PA 17601. To express a condolence or for additional information, visit www.spencefuneralservices.com.
