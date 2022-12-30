Betty J. Krafft, 91, of Columbia, passed on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence at St. Anne's Retirement Community. She was the wife of the late Harold C. Rummel and Warren L. Krafft. Betty was born in Norwood, daughter of the late August and Anna Kauffman Dinkle.
She was a welder/instructor for RCA for 24 1/2 years before her retirement in 1974. Betty was a member of Washington Boro United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir. She enjoyed gardening and occasional shopping trips. Betty also made great fudge and was a very giving person.
She is survived by one son: Douglas H. (Jean C.) Rummel, Columbia. One stepdaughter: Connie (William) Boles, Leola. Five grandchildren. One sister-in-law: Dorothy C. Dinkle. Also, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by siblings: August Dinkle, Jr., Ruth Raezer, Fred Dinkle, Ed Dinkle and Mary Ann Henry.
The Memorial Service will be held at Washington Boro United Methodist Church, 1964 Water Street, Washington Boro, PA 17582 on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Carlene Wolf, officiating. Interment in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 1:00 P.M. to 2:00 P.M.
Please omit flowers. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Washington Boro United Methodist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
