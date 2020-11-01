Betty J. Kauffman, 92, of Marticville, PA went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Harold E. Kauffman who passed away in 1996. Born in Millersville, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Bertha (Graham) Lindeman.
For most of her life, Betty was a homemaker. She enjoyed ceramics and cooking. Betty graciously passed her cooking skills on to her great-grandchildren. Above all, she valued spending time with her family, and her presence will be greatly missed.
To cherish her memory, Betty leaves a son: Dennis Kauffman husband of Bonnie; two grandchildren: Kevin Kauffman husband of Christine, and Heather Kauffman; three great-grandchildren: Cameron Kauffman husband of Christina, Victoria Miller wife of Cody, and Alec Kauffman husband of Amanda; three great-great-grandchildren: Madi, Carter, and Kinsley; as well as a sister: Bernice Metzler.
In addition to her husband and parents, Betty was preceded in death by her daughter: Darla; four sisters and two brothers.
Graveside services at Marticville Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in Betty's honor can do so to an organization of their choice.
