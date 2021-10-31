Betty J. Hostetter, 82, formerly of New Holland, passed away Thursday, October 28, 2021 at Promedica, Lebanon after a long illness. Born in Denver, PA, she was the daughter of the late William and Anna Weaver Lewis and the wife of Wilbert Hostetter who passed away in 2005.
She is survived by her children, Julie Dilbeck (Bill Kump), Lori Simpson (Alan), Lisa Swartley (Gregg), Jeffrey Miller (Karen) and Bradley Hostetter; sisters, Diana Lohr and Kathy Lewis; and sister-in-law, Sue Lewis; along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; nieces and a nephew. Preceding her in death were a sister, Patricia; a brother, William E. Lewis II; and several stillborn grandchildren.
Throughout her life, she was employed by ELANCO School District, The Penny Saver, Furman Home for Funerals and the former Amelia’s Grocery Outlet offices. She also sold Avon and especially enjoyed her time with Garden Spot Performing Arts overseeing the Box Office where she was lovingly known as “Box Office Betty.”
She volunteered with the New Holland Girl Scouts, New Holland Fire Company, Friends of the New Holland Library and New Holland Summer Arts. She was a longtime member of New Holland United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff of Promedica for the care given to Betty, especially Bernice and Kerri.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the New Holland Summer Arts Association, P. O. Box 532, New Holland, PA 17557.
The Funeral will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 from the New Holland United Methodist Church, 120 W. Main St., New Holland. Viewing: 1 hour before the service. Interment: Zeltenreich’s Cemetery, New Holland.