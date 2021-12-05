Betty J. (Hill) Harsh, 93, of Lancaster, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December, 2, 2021 at Lancaster Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Margaret E. Butler Hill. She was the wife of Roy J. Harsh who passed in 2019.
While still in school, Mrs. Harsh was a majorette for the V.F.W. Post # 1690 of Lancaster. She worked in several Lancaster downtown stores and was a school crossing guard for 15 years, receiving the School Crossing Guard Award for her excellent service in 1976. She was a Brownie leader and Cub Scout Den Mother. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Willow Street and Faithful Seniors. She enjoyed camping, traveling, reading, and knitting, but mostly raising her family.
She is survived by her children; James F. Harsh, husband of Sally Baca of Espanola, NM and Gail, wife of Thomas Hartigan of Cuttingsville, VT, daughter-in-law Gwen Harsh of Akron, PA, grandchildren; Eric and Amber Harsh, and Caitlyn and Shamus Hartigan. She was preceded in death by a son, Eugene P. Harsh, a grandson, Austin Matthew Hartigan, and a brother, Ronald Hill.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service on Friday, December 10, 2021 at DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA at 11 AM. A viewing will be held from 10 AM until the time of service. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens.
If desired, contributions may be sent to Grace Community Church, 212 Peach Bottom Rd., Willow Street, PA or Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 800 Corporate Circle, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
