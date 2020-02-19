Betty J. Hamilton, age 89, of Gordonville, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020. She was the wife of the late Clair C. Hamilton. She was born in Lancaster, daughter of the late Martin and Ethel Duncan Speece.
Betty was a member of the Leacock Presbyterian Church where she helped with serving the dinners and was a greeter on Sundays. She enjoyed flower gardening, eating and socializing at Stoltzfus Meats and Deli and Bird-In-Hand Restaurant, and most of all, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Jean M. wife of Raymond L. Herr of New Holland, 2 grandchildren: Lori wife of Walter Buchert of Lancaster, Christopher husband of Diana Bishop Herr of Bell Air, MD, 6 great-grandchildren: Katyln and Samantha Buchert, Jackson, Carson, Avery and Brielle Herr, and 6 siblings: Nancy wife of Ervin Laukhuff of Lancaster, Patricia wife of Charles Woods of Mount Joy, Mary wife of Everett Warrington of Milford, DE, Linda Connor of Lancaster, Cynthia Speece wife of Shelby Ile of Lancaster, and Donald husband of Sue Speece. She was preceded in death by 4 siblings.
Funeral service will be held at Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise, on February 24th at 11 a.m., with a greeting time from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. There will be no viewing. Rev. Robert Birch will be officiating. Private interment will follow in the adjoining cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster 17604. shiveryfuneralhome.com
