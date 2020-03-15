Betty J. Hamaker, 92, of Lancaster, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Rose City Rehabilitation Center.
Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the widow of Samuel D. Hamaker who died in 1998. She was the daughter of the late Robert L. and Miriam I. Flory Ketner.
Betty was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and served for Perpetual Adoration.
She is lovingly survived by her son, James D. Hamaker, husband of Frances C. Stipe, Lancaster, PA and four grandchildren, Jaime Lynn, Jennifer Anne, Samuel David, and Heather Marie, nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Samuel D. Hamaker, Jr., and granddaughter, Kaysee Marie Hamaker.
Final commendation and farewell will take place at Riverview Burial Park on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Father Brian Olkowski, Celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Joseph Catholic Church, 440 St. Joseph Street, Lancaster, PA 17603.
