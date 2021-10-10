Betty J. Graybill, age 94 of Lititz, passed away on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Mount Joy Hospice Center. She was the wife of Curtis S. Graybill, Sr. with whom she celebrated 71 years of marriage. Born in Buena Vista, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Florence Deim Miller. She was a longtime member of Calvary Monument Bible Church. Betty was a wonderful cook, and in her free time she loved to travel locally and especially spend time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Surviving besides her husband is a daughter: Deb, wife of Jeff Hicks of Lancaster, 3 grandchildren: Michael, husband of Tammy Good Graybill of Lancaster, Curtis, husband of Lori Brubaker Graybill of Lampeter, and Courtney, wife of David Frazier of Wrightsville, 8 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and her twin brother: Robert Miller of Shamokin, PA. She was preceded in death by her son, Curtis Graybill, Jr. and 8 siblings. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. shiveryfuneralhome.com
