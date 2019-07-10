Betty J. Gerhart

Betty J. Gerhart, 91, of Lancaster, formerly of Reamstown, passed away Mon., July 8, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. Born in Reinholds, she was a daughter of the late Clinton R. & Mabel (Gelsinger) Wenrich and the loving wife of 66 years to Leon E. Gerhart.

Betty and Leon were always together. She always took care of Leon; it was a loving commitment that she cherished. She was a former member of Swamp Church where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school & helped the Willing Workers with pies, Easter eggs & numerous events. She had a strong faith and later joined Salem E & R Church where she attended regularly. Betty was always full of energy, she would complete her daily chores, go for a long walk with Roma, and still spend time in the flower garden. When living in Reamstown, she would regularly work the antique stands at 272 Antiques. She moved to Lancaster 9 years ago to be closer to her son. Betty enjoyed canning, cooking, keeping house, & baking. Her cakes will forever be legendary. Betty's love and devotion to her husband and family will forever be treasured.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Craig S. Gerhart and his wife, Martha Reinhart of Lancaster, formerly of Prince William Co., VA; many nieces & nephews; & numerous 'adopted' family members whom she loved to call her own. Betty was predeceased by a grandson, Daniel S. Gerhart; and five siblings: Clair Wenrich, Galen Wenrich, Eleanor Wenrich, Flora Sweigart, & Hilda Wenrich.

Viewings will be held Fri., July 12th from 6 – 8 p.m. at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, 34-38 N. Reamstown Rd., Reamstown, PA 17567 & Sat., July 13th from 10 – 11 a.m. at Salem E & R Church, 12 E. Church St., Reamstown, PA 17567 where the service will begin at 11:00 a.m. officiated by Reverend Joel Hertzog. Interment will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sinking Spring.

Memorial contributions: Salem E & R Church, P.O. Box D, Reamstown, PA 17567. www.goodfuneral.com

