Betty J. Evans

Betty Jane Evans, 95, of Leola, passed away on February 2, 2021 at Ephrata Manor. She was the daughter of the late Helen (Deihm) Maguire and step daughter of the late William F. Maguire. She was the loving wife of LeRoy L. "Bucky" Evans, Jr. who died in 1994. A homemaker, Betty enjoyed bingo, the Phillies, scratch off lottery tickets, shopping, and spending time with her family and times at Rehoboth Beach. She loved that a number of unrelated kids called her Mom-Mom Betty or Mom-Mom Smokey.
Mrs. Evans will be lovingly missed by: three daughters, H. JoAnn Boyer, Connie married to Rodney Moyer, both of Leola, Kimberly married to Neal Roth of Stevens; two sons, William married to Diane Evans, Carl Evans companion of Cindy Abrams, both of Leola; six grandchildren, Brian (Cindy) Boyer, Brooks (Katie) Boyer, Shane (Michelle) Evans, Ryan (Ashley) Moyer, Brant Roth, and most especially missed by her granddaughter, Allison (Julio aka John) Evans; six great-grandchildren, Hunter, Brady, Talan, Cole, Ryleigh, Everleigh.
Funeral services will be held privately with interment following in St. Mark's Episcopal Cemetery, Honey Brook. Kindly omit flowers. Remember her by doing something kind for someone else or putting a smile on someone's face. The family would also like to thank the staff at Ephrata Manor for their care of Betty. Furman's -- Leola
A living tribute »