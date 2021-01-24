Betty J. Doutrich, 87, passed away at her Paradise Township home on Tuesday, January 19, 2021. She was born in Paradise Township to the late Jacob and Pearl (Steward) Garver. Betty's husband, Harold D. Doutrich died in 1998.
She did laundry and housekeeping at the Soudersburg Motel for 19 years. Betty enjoyed playing Bingo at the Paradise Leaman Place Fire Company on Thursday nights. She attended Bellevue Presbyterian Church with Harold.
Betty is survived by her great-nephew, Andrew L. Garver of Paradise. In addition to husband Harold, Betty was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Arnold, her brothers, Aaron, Gene and Chet Garver, and her nephew, Carl Garver.
A graveside service will take place 10 AM Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Mt. Eden Lutheran Cemetery, 1241 May Post Office Road, Quarryville, PA 17566.
Please omit flowers. Contributions may be made in Betty's memory to support Alzheimer's Research, checks payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania", Penn Medicine Development, c/o CNDR, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
To send online condolences, please visit: BachmanSnyder.com717-687-7644
A living tribute »