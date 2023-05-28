Betty J. Daveler, 86, of Elizabethtown, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at Hospice and Community Care. She was the wife of the late Edward B. Daveler, Jr. who passed away in 2018. She was born in Columbia, daughter of the late James E. and Anna Zink Mahan. Betty was a Certified Pharmacy Technician at Masonic Village for 25 years before her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed traveling, vacations to Myrtle Beach, playing golf, watching golf on TV, Philadelphia sports teams and spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons: Bruce E. (Amy Jo) Daveler and Michael A. (Karen M.) Daveler. One daughter: Beth C. Daveler (Louis Matsikas). One granddaughter. One step-grandson and two step great-grandchildren. Three sisters: Grace (Harold) Lenhard; Helen (Eugene) Yohe and Ruth (John) Deitzel. One brother: James (Mike) Mahan-Soto. One brother-in-law: Joseph F. Wallack. She was preceded in death by one sister: Mildred Wallack.
A Private Graveside Service and Burial will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
