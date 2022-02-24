Betty J. Bucher, 93, of Denver, PA, passed away at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital on Monday, February 21, 2022 after a brief illness.
Betty was born in Red Run, PA, daughter of the late John and Viola (Musser) Wagner.
She was retired from Hopeland Manufacturing and had previously been employed by the former Dutchmaid Corp. Betty was a 67-year member of Coleman Memorial Chapel in Brickerville, PA and was a volunteer at the Ephrata Community Hospital and loved playing Bingo.
Surviving Betty are two children: Sharon E., wife of Bosh Lesher, and David H. Bucher, husband of Ann; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, the late Vernon H. Bucher; a son, Thomas; and six siblings: Helen, Marcella, Calvin, Edna, Cora, and Paul.
A viewing will be held at Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata, PA 17522 from 7-9 p.m. on Sunday, February 27.
Memorial services will be held at Coleman Memorial Chapel, 1980 Furnace Hills Pike, Lititz, PA 17543 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26. The family will receive friends before the service from 10-11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Betty's memory to Coleman Memorial Chapel at the above address.
