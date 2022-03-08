Betty J. Betts, 77, of Columbia, passed away on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Penn Medicine LGH. She was the wife of the late Adson P. Betts, Sr. who preceded her in death in 2010. Born in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of the late Willis J. and Beulah Chambers Baker. Betty retired as a purchasing agent from Berg Electronics, a subsidiary of Dupont, after more than 30 years. She also had worked as an emergency room registrar at the former Lancaster Regional Medical Center.
A member of St. Paul's Baptist Church, Columbia she enjoyed crocheting, jigsaw puzzles, fishing and eating crabs with Anna.
Surviving are her daughters, Stephanie Allen; Melinda wife of the late Harold Anderson; Rhonda wife of Robert Woods; stepson, Robert Allen, Jr. 12 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren and her special friend, Anna Gomez.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. www.clydekraft.com
