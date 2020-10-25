Betty J. Bartsch, 83, of Manheim passed peacefully in her sleep at Masonic Village of Elizabethtown on Sunday, October 18, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Earl E. and Elsie Fetter Rettew.
Betty, the proud matriarch of a large and loving family, is survived by five children: Ken, husband of Linda Hilgert of Lititz; Debra, wife of Leonard Korzon of Lititz; Glenn, husband of Jacqueline Bartsch of Penryn; Terry Bartsch of Manheim; and Becky, wife of Bryan Kurtz of Manheim. Betty had seven grandchildren: Andrew Korzon, Lititz; Laura Korzon, Lancaster; Thomas Korzon, Clarkesville, TN; Elizabeth Ruhl, Cornwall; Cora Martin, Reamstown; Chandler Kurtz, Manheim; and Timothy Bartsch, Penryn. Betty had the joy of four great-grandchildren: Isla Korzon, Jack Korzon, Piper Korzon, and Dean Ruhl. She was preceded in death by three brothers: Paul, Carl, and Roy Rettew.
Betty dedicated her life to her family and community and was an active member of St. Paul Penryn. She was renowned for her baking, and her apple dumpling recipe has fed hundreds through church bake sales. She loved helping with the annual church picnic. Betty made the farm, where she lived for 60 years, a home for all who visited with her wonderful cooking and warm, generous heart. All who came to the farm immediately became part of the family, and she was "Grandma" to many people. She loved watching the seasons at the farm and instilled in those around her a reverence for the land, acceptance of others, and faith in God. Betty vacationed in Emerald Isle, NC for many years with her family and considered those times to be some of the most special. She valued education and was an avid reader. Betty retired after many years as a CNA at Brethren Village, where she devoted herself to caring for her patients with love and dignity. Betty was the most humble and faithful servant, and she will be missed dearly.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Betty's graveside celebration at the Penryn Cemetery, 1258 Newport Road, Penryn on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 2:00 PM. Social distancing and masks are required. Please bring a lawn chair.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may send memorial contributions in Betty's memory to Ruby's Rainbow, PO Box 153095, Austin, TX 78715 or online at https://rubysrainbow.org/donate/. To send the family online condolences, please visit: https://www.BuchFuneral.com.