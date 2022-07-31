Betty J. Adair Myers, 97, of Lancaster, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at the Mennonite Home Communities. She was the daughter of the late Raymond K. and Mary Shissler Adair. She was the loving wife of the late Park H. Myers with whom she shared 57 years of marriage before his passing in 2002.
Born in Lancaster, on July 2, 1925, she graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1943 and married Park, in 1945. Together they raised 2 children, Sally A. Myers Troop (William) Lititz, PA and Park H. Myers, Jr. (Claudia) Belleville, PA.
Betty worked at Armstrong World Industries in accounts receivable for 30+ years until her retirement. She valued hard work and was often found taking her vacations so she was able to work on the Adair farm in the tobacco fields or in the huge family garden. Everyone loved her frozen creamed corn, sweet applesauce, canned peaches, and chicken corn soup. Her holiday celebration dinners were the best.
"Your warmth, your smile, the genuine way you carethere's so much goodness in your heart" was a line on a 97th birthday card but it says it all. Our "Nan" was ready to help in any way she could. Whether it was babysitting, doing your wash, ironing, making a meal or just getting together for some fun, she was there. Getting out her quilts and spreading them out on her lawn so that family and friends could watch 4th of July fireworks at Long's Park was an annual event. She loved having a birthday two days before so the celebration could continue. She also loved the shore, going shopping, vacations, and family trips to Disney World. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their friends all loved her deeply and will miss her tremendously.
She was a lifetime member of Salem UCC in Rohrerstown, PA.
She is survived by her children, 5 grandchildren: Bill (Kristin) Troop, East Petersburg, PA Brian (Maureen) Troop, Lititz, PA, Eric (Amy) Troop, Bethesda, MD, Park (Merrie )Myers III, Alaska, and Jodi (John) Myers Lewistown, PA, 12 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her parents, husband, two sisters, Jean Lander and Mary Zook and a grandchild, Matthew Myers.
The family would like to thank the caring and compassionate staff at Trout Run and Boyers Run at Mennonite Home for their support in the months that she was there.
A graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to Salem UCC, 2312 Marietta Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603.
To leave online condolences for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097